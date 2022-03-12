CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United are ready for another big clash in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur have arrived at Old Trafford and Ralf Rangnick has chosen a very strong team to face them. Man United start in 4-2-3-1 formation, but with some changes. Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are the two full-backs, while Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are in between. With McTominay out, Nemanja Matic starts alongside Fred, while Paul Pogba is surprisingly in the number 10 role. Marcus Rashford will be the two wingers, with the former probably starting on the right. Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the starting lineup after missing out on the Man City match.