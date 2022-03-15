CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

It’s time for Manchester United to have a big test. The Red Devils are hosting Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match and they need to win in order to progress. Ralf Rangnick has chosen his team, with Harry Maguire captaining the side, alongside Raphael Varane at centre-back. Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot are the two full-backs, while the usual partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred is in midfield. Jadon Sancho is again on the left, but this time it is Anthony Elanga who starts on the opposite flank, not Marcus Rashford. And of course, Bruno Fernandes is in the number 10 role, behind his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. Let’s see whether United can reach the final eight of the Champions League!