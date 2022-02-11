Manchester United vs Southampton – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

The games are coming quickly and the Red Devils need to improve rapidly. Manchester United are set to face another Premier League match, as Southampton will be coming to town on Saturday. After their poor results in the past week, Ralf Rangnick and his players must improve their level if the team is to have a great chance of reaching Champions League football next season. With the exit from the FA Cup at an early stage and losing realistic chances of winning any silverware this season, Man United need to finish their season strongly, especially in the league. That is why beating Southampton is a real imperative. If that does not happen, the fourth place will be even further from them. Here is what you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

Man United will have far less problems with their squad in terms of availability. The only really big question is whether Eric Bailly will be ready for the Saturday match, after returning from international duty with a swollen ankle. As for Fred and Alex Telles, it remains to be seen whether they will recover from COVID infection. Still, with Pogba back in the team and Shaw healthy, that should not be a too big of an issue. Cristiano Ronaldo should be back in the starting lineup after starting on the bench against Burnley.

Southampton have more issues. Alex McCarthy will not be in goal as he had a serious hamstring injury, while defender Lyanco is a big question mark for the same reason. Nathan Redmond has ankle issues, Nathan Tella will probably not play due to groin injury, while Moussa Djenepo could probably start on the bench, following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Form Guide

It seems that a two-week break did not work out well for Man United. After their wins against Brentford and West Ham, they had 13 days to rest and prepare for the most important part of the campaign, but Ralf Rangnick’s side has been far from great in the two matches since. An FA Cup exit and a draw against the worst team in the league is something that is showing us United are not improving at all. With their toughest games against Atletico, Man City, Spurs and Liverpool to come in late February – early March, this game against Southampton will be of even greater importance.

As for Southampton, they are coming to Old Trafford in a much better mood. Their recent results have seen an upturn that even a 3-1 loss at Wolves few weeks back cannot erase. After their win in extra-time against Swansea in the FA Cup, they defeted Brentford 4-1, before facing Wolves. But since that loss, things continued to improve. A 1-1 loss against Man City is not something many have expected to happen. They struggled with a changed starting XI against Coventry City, but managed to progress to the 5th round in the FA Cup. A 3-2 win in London against Tottenham brought them 10th place in the standings, clearly showing they can face any team in the league when in form. And with United having problems against Middlesbrough and Burnley, that is definitely something the Red Devils should be wary of.

Predicted Outcome

Man United are not a team that can threaten anyone with their last two performances, but we should expect a better match from Rangnick’s team after all. We predict a 2-1 win for Manchester United, mostly on the basis that the Devils will be truly desperate to finally win, after two poor results.