Manchester United Have Not Changed (Much) Under Rangnick

The shocking 4-1 loss to Watford in late November was the final reason for Manchester United to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and bring in someone new. Even before the club had decided to start their collaboration with Ralf Rangnick, we knew that the person that would come in would simply be the caretaker until the end of the campaign. And then someone new would come in yet again. This was a bit odd, especially as United decided to bring in a German coach known for his high pressing, direct football, which did not go hand in hand with the squad he was inheriting.

Many have expected to see United look much different. After all, Rangnick’s RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and other sides were all much different, more vibrant and energetic than this Solskjaer’s United he was coming in to fix. But with just over two months at the club, we can now clearly state:

Manchester United have not changed much.

Some might point out it has been just two months since his arrival, but considering there will be just over three more months for him to lead the team as the manager, then it makes sense to make a review of what we have seen. So what has happened since Rangnick’s arrival?

Man United Slightly Improved Their Numbers

Solskjaer’s last couple of months at the club had seen the players play far below their standards and just remembering the Watford and Liverpool debacles is enough, but there were other games too – the beating at Leicester, the draw against Everton and so on. Under Solskjaer this season, Man United were creating 1.43 expected goals in terms of chance quality per 90 minutes. They were also allowing 1.57 expected goals to their rivals. That was way too much.

So Rangnick’s arrival did somewhat improve things. United now create 1.5 xG and allow 1.18 xG per 90 minutes. That is a 0.46 expected goals swing per 90 minutes. It is a clear improvement, but probably not enough. Here is why:

Rangnick Has Faced Easier Opposition

When you look at Solskjaer’s fatal months, he had to face Leicester, Atalanta, Liverpool, Spurs, Atalanta and Manchester City – in that order. Rangnick did not face Villarreal and Chelsea after Solskjaer’s sacking and has thus faced just Arsenal from all of the toughest possible opposition. A draw against Newcastle here, a loss to Wolves there and struggles in pretty much all games since his arrival – it simply is not ideal.

This Team Is Limited, But What About Rangnick?

After everything we have seen from Man United this season – this team is simply a limited one. Their performances since August are proving that, as rarely has there been any win where United did not have to struggle and fail to impress. Rangnick’s arrival has not changed that. He did not make some more drastic changes to the way this team played, although he did try. His 4-2-2-2 system has proved to not fit this team well enough and he reverted to 4-2-3-1. His attackers are not so hard working for the pressing to work well and after all, the discipline is necessary for pressing in all lines of the team. And that discipline has been rarely felt from Man United players in these past few years. Rangnick is so far proving to be just another interim manager until another one arrives. And that will lead Man United and their fans to just more and more questions. Answers are still nowhere to be found.