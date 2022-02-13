Manchester United 1-1 Southamtpon: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United just keep getting further away from their goals. After disappointing in the past two games without the win, the Red Devils have added a third to a poor run of results, as they drew 1-1 against Southampon. On Saturday afternoon, United’s performance at Old Trafford reminded of those games against Middlesbrough and Burnley which brought a lot of negativity around the team.

It was then not a surprise that things did not magically improve and Ralf Rangnick’s side continued to struggle. They were once more denied, as Jadon Sancho’s first half goal was negated by Che Adams’ strike just minutes into the second half. This was already the 13th match in the league this season in which United failed to win and could now be overtaken by three clubs with games in hands – Arsenal, Wolverhampton and Tottenham. Here is what we learned from the Saturday match.

Man United Repeat Mistakes

Manchester United were the favourites to win this match and they started well trying to prove that. They scored the opener after around 20 minutes of play and things seemed to be going in the right direction. However, just minutes into the second half, the Devils were caught napping and conceded way to easily, never really recovering, struggling for the remainder of the match. And the worst thing about this? You cannot know whether we were describing the match against Burnley or Southampton. It was a real deja-vu for Man United fans, as Rangnick’s side continued making the same mistakes.

Team Cannot Stay Coherent For 90 minutes

What we truly got a confirmation of in this match is that Man United are currently a side that can stay coherent for about 60 minutes of play. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s comments after the match struck a cord when he said Southampton knew United were not known for their defensive transitions and being to quick to recover after losing the ball. In fact, that could have been said of Saints yesterday as well, but that’s where United’s another problem is. They can be dangerous against a slightly unorganised defence in quick transitions, but that same thing is what makes teams stop Man United all too easily.

Huge Changes At Southampton

This time last year, Southampton were leaving Old Trafford with their cheeks red. Man United had just won 9-0, a game which, if you paid attention, was a lot of fun, but it still did not resemble some huge positive changes were about to happen with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. Southampton managed to recover and they came with a much-changed starting XI, featuring just four starters from that thrashing 12 months ago. United, on the other hand, are having the same kind of problems. Back then, it just happened they made the most out of two red cards Saints had and all of their chances; this year they could not keep onto a 1-0 lead.

The Right Wing Conundrum

And then there is the right wing, that famed position Man United keep having problems with. Jadon Sancho was brought in to be the solution, but the young Englishman is now being used on the left. Rangnick obviously prefers him there and with Sancho shining again, with a goal against Southampton, it seems he will stay there for a while. This has left Marcus Rashford having to play on the right and against Saints it was obvious he is still far from cracking that position. He is either coming inside way too often or missing the opportunities when he should run wide and wait for the ball. Either way, the right wing is still a problematic position for United. And it is obviously not the only one…