Leeds United vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United have managed to end their run of poor results on Tuesday night when they defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0. But that match is hopefully just the beginning of the upturn in form that many Man United fans are expecting. In fact, this would be the perfect timing for it, as some really important matches are coming up.

Man United will be visiting Leeds on Sunday afternoon, in another match that could get them closer to the top four spot they are chasing so much. But it will not be the only important one, as just three days later, the Devils will be facing Atletico Madrid. And while we will have more time to talk about the champions of Spain in the days that follow, the game at Leeds could really set United on a proper path before they return to CHampions League football.

Team News

It will not be easy for Bielsa to pick his team, as many Leeds players will be out of contention. Among them are Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Sam Greenwood and Leo Hjelde. Stuart Dallas might recover in time, but he is another player who could miss out. Junior Firpo also had some injury issues recently, but he should be just about ready to feature. We could also see Daniel James feature against his former club.

Man United will have a simpler situation in that regard. Edinson Cavani is unavailable as he still has groin problems, while Tom Heaton and Mason Greenwood will be absent as well. Eric Bailly could return after his recent injury, with Nemanja Matic and Raphael Varane also getting ready to be part of the matchday squad.

Form Guide

Leeds are not getting ready for this match in great form. Their recent run of form has not been ideal and Marcelo Bielsa’s side is currently sitting in 15th place because of it. They have a solitary win in their last five games, including three losses. Since their year at the start of 2022 against Burnley, Leeds lost 2-0 to West Ham in the FA Cup, but then managed to beat the same opposition in London a week later. It was 3-2 for Leeds midway through January. But then they returned to failing to win. Newcastle defeated them 1-0, Aston Villa earned a 3-3 draw, while Everton emphatically defeated them 3-0 at Goodison. Against United, Leeds will be starting a really tough period, because after meeting Devils, they will face Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester up until early March.

Man United, on the other hand, finally won and ended their three-match winless streak. Ralf Rangnick’s side did not flourish in the first half on Tuesday night, but they did manage to beat Brighton 2-0, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Before that, there were three 1-1 draws against Middlesbrough, Burnley and Southampton, including a penalty shoot-out exit from the FA Cup. With Man United facing Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, this match will be a very important one for Rangnick’s players.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will beat Leeds 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Bielsa’s side is not in a great moment and although they are always an interesting team to watch and can be dangerous, Man United could get the most out of the space Leeds will definitely leave them throughout the match.