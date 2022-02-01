What Deals Have Manchester United Made In January Transfer Window?

Embed from Getty Images

And the January transfer window is over! February has arrived which means yet another transfer window is behind us and it seems it is another window Manchester United fans will not be entirely satisfied with. Generally speaking, it was not a turbulent month at Old Trafford, but there have been some deals made. Considering all of them were for players leaving the club on loan, Man United have not strengthened their squad in their fight for the Champions League spots and a potential FA Cup run this coming spring.

Also, the end of this transfer window means Ed Woodward is no longer employed by the Red Devils. Whether that will actually change something is to be seen, but this past transfer window was reminiscing of the same old under Woodward. Here are the deals Man United have made this past month.

Axel Tuanzebe Loaned To Napoli

Axel Tuanzebe’s season so far has not been great. The young centre-back was on loan at Aston Villa, but did not impress – he made just nine Premier League appearances, spending mere 505 minutes on the pitch. That is why when Napoli called, United decided to end the loan at Villa Park and send the player to Italy. This is an interesting move where Tuanzebe will get to play in Serie A, for a club fighting for the title and the Champions League football.

Anthony Martial Loaned To Sevilla

Anthony Martial had a horrific season for Man United in the first half of the campaign, making 11 appearances in total, but playing just over four full games in terms of minutes spent on the pitch. That was not enough for the Frenchman in the year of the World Cup and he decided to move to Sevilla, the second-placed team in La Liga. If they make Martial ‘click’ quickly, then the winger could be a really good move for them which will improve their team considerably.

Donny Van De Beek Loaned To Everton

If there was one player this season which brought a lot of frustration to the fans and those wanting to see him on the pitch and what he can actually do, then that is Donny van de Beek. But that time did not really come this season. That is why the Dutchman made a move to Everton on loan until the end of the season to join Frank Lampard’s side. Some 18 months after arriving in England, it seems only now the Premier League fans will get to see what Van de Beek can actually offer.

Amad Diallo Loaned To Rangers

Amad Diallo was not to get many chances at Old Trafford this season and with Anthony Elanga’s emergence, the club decided to let the Ivorian go on loan to Scotland. Amad joined Rangers and it immediately seemed like a good move, since the youngster managed to score just minutes upon his arrival, on his debut for the champions. With a lot of playing minutes in a physically demanding league, Diallo could learn a lot between now and the end of the season.