CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Southampton

Manchester United are ready to get back on track in the Premier League. Ralf Rangnick has chosen his starting 11 for the match against Southampton and there are no surprises in the lineup. David de Gea is in goal, while the back four is once more consisted of captain Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane at centre-back, and Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot as the two full-backs. As expected, Scott McTominay makes the midfield partnership with Paul Pogba, while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford take up the positions on the wings. Bruno Fernandes is in the number 10 role behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who is returning to the starting XI.