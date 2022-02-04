CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Middlesbrough

Manchester United are back after two weeks without action! Ralf Rangnick has announced the starting lineup for the FA Cup fourth round match against Middlesbrough. Dean Henderson is in goal instead of David de Gea, while Harrz Maguire captains the team alongside his centre-back partner Raphael Varane. The back four is completed with full-backs Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw.

Scott McTominay is part of the double pivot in midfield, but with Paul Pogba next to him, as the Frenchman returned to the team. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will be the two wingers, while Bruno Fernandes will be in his usual role behind Cristiano Ronaldo.