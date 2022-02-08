CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Burnley

Manchester United are back in Premier League action. Here is the team Ralf Rangnick has decided to pick for the visit to Turf Moor – David de Gea is once again in goal, with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot as the full-backs. Harry Maguire captains the team alongside Raphael Varane, while Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba will make the double pivot in the 4-2-3-1 system. Marcus Rashford moves to right wing, while Jadon Sancho is on the left. Edinson Cavani starts up front ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Bruno Fernandes will be in the number 10 role.