CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brighton And Hove Albion

Manchester United are badly in need of a win in the Premier League and this is the team that is expected to bring it. David de Gea starts against Brighton in goal, with Harry Maguire captaining the side alongside Victor Lindelof. Diogo Dalot will be the right back, with Luke Shaw featuring on the other flank. Fred and Scott McTominay are the central midfield partnership again. Anthony Elanga gets the nod on the right wing, ahead of Marcus Rashford, while Jadon Sancho is on the left. Obviously, the starting 11 is complete with a Portuguese duo of Bruno Fernandes and the sole striker Cristiano Ronaldo.