What Awaits Manchester United This January?

The New Year is here for some time already, but this start of the 2022 is not as crazy or hectic as in some previous seasons. Manchester United are not in the League Cup semifinals and thus there are no two more matches to play, while in the Premier League, the team is coming off of a never easier run of games during the festive period. The games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed and the general schedule of facing Newcastle, Burnley and Wolves in the span of a week is not the worst possible.

Now, the team has started 2022 with a loss to Wolverhampton at home 1-0, but what is coming up next for Man United. We have not made a preview for this coming January, so here is what you need to know and why this month could be very important for our season.

FA Cup Must Be Taken As Seriously As Possible

Manchester United are 22 points away from the top spot of the Premier League. They might have two games played less than Manchester City, but that does not change the point – there have been without any real chance of fighting for the title basically since the season started. The Champions League, on the other hand, will be a good chance to test ourselves in the latter stages of the competition, but having a go deep into the spring is not something that many are counting on. Therefore, the FA Cup’s importance grows even more this season, as Man United are waiting for any kind of silverware since 2017 and the Europa League trophy.

Man United will play Aston Villa at home in the third round match of the oldest footballing competition on Monday night and that will, hopefully, be a start of a longer run. The Red Devils must try to get the best out of the FA Cup, as such silverware will at least ease things up a bit around the club, even though that is not the final goal for everyone at Old Trafford.

Three More Games Left In January

There will only be three more games for Man United to play after the third round of the FA Cup. First of them, funnily enough, will be against Aston Villa, once again. This time, United will be travelling to Villa Park. They might face a much stronger team, considering they are doing their best to sign Phillippe Coutinho from Barcelona. It remains to be seen whether he will arrive at Villa ready for those games against United.

After that, Man United will face Brentford, away from home, which is the match that was postponed at the end of 2021. Following that, West Ham will be coming to Old Trafford on 22 January and that match could have incredibly value for both sides, considering the Hammers are currently in fifth place and within touching distance of the famous fourth place. Win all three of these matches and Man United will get themselves much closer to the place that brings Champions League football. We have been losing points against Newcastle, Wolves and others all too easily and it would be good for Ralf Rangnick’s side to try and change that.