Manchester United Want Aurelien Tchouameni – But Who Is He?

Manchester United are getting ready for the start of a new competition, as they are set to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round match on Monday night. That will be United’s start in the competition where they could have the biggest chance of actually getting close to winning a silverware.

It is not that they will not have a tough job throughout the competition, as Aston Villa are a tought team to face right away, but until then, the Red Devils are trying to make some moves in the transfer market that might possibly improve their squad. Apart from reports about certain players wanting to leave and get some playing time elsewhere, now we have heard a possible transfer report for a player Man United are reportedly interested in.

That player is Aurelien Tchouameni, AS Monaco’s young midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford by the British media. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Who Is Aurelien Tchouameni?

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United are interested in signing Tchouameni, but they are not the only club. Liverpool are also looking at him, as well as Chelsea, and all of these clubs could have an intense battle in the summer in order to sign the Frenchman. Getting him in this transfer window does not seem realistic for any of the clubs.

Tchouameni will turn 22 by the end of January and he is a defensive midfielder which already has seven caps for the French national team. He was growing uo as part of Girondins de Bordeaux’s setup, before making a move last January to Monaco. It was then that the transfer fee of 18 million euros was paid for him and now it seems his price will be well over double that number.

Why Man United And Others Want To Sign Him?

His first season as Monaco was sensational, making 36 appearances in the process, immediately becoming an important part of the starting lineup. He is a defensive midfielder whose focus is primarily to help the defense, rather than help the attack from deep areas, but he possesses those qualities as well. What sets him apart are his tackling and aerial duels, using his physicality and height to win the ball back for his team.

Some have even likened him to Liverpool’s Fabinho in terms of his output, but he seems a bit more combative, with a great ability of stopping opposition’s attack. The young Frenchman is also good on the ball under pressure and in tight spaces. That might be another reason why Ralf Rangnick and Man United have started following him closely. He knows how to get out of trouble when pressed and for someone who is primarily focused on defense, it is always good to have a composed player in possession. There are certain similarities to Fernandinho, Manchester City’s defensive midfielder, but with Tchouameni probably bigger potential to be a truer box-to-box midfielder, rather than solely being focused on stopping opposition’s attacks.

It will be interesting to see how resolved Man United will be to sign him next summer.