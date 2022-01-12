Manchester United Transfer News: Zakaria Interest, Bailly & Lingard To Leave?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup, following their 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Monday night. Now the two teams will face again, but on different terms – the Saturday clash will be at Villa Park and in the Premier League. But before that, Man United are being a hotly debated club amongst those following the transfer rumour mill.

The Red Devils have been linked with a couple of very interesting players in the past couple days, while two players of their own are getting interest from other clubs and might leave Old Trafford this January. Here is what you need to know about the rumours surrounding Man United.

Man United Thinking Of Denis Zakaria

Manchester United know they need to improve their midfield in the near future and it seems like they have identified a player they might pursue. That is Denis Zakari of Borussia Monchengladbach. The Swiss midfielder is being mentioned as someone United have made offer, but some reports suggest that did not happen yet.

Zakaria is of interest to United because Rangnick knows him and his qualities very well, but the 25-year-old would, more importantly, be a relatively cheap option as well. His contract runs out this summer and Man United could get him for as low as six or seven million euros. But it seems the move might not happen after all. While everyone at United rate him highly, the uncertain futures of the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard are currently preventing such move. If those situations were to be resolved first, then United might swoop in, but that seems unlikely at this stage.

Bailly Going To AC Milan?

In terms of departures, we might be very close to the first one in 2022. Eric Bailly might have already played his final Man United match, as the Ivory Coast international has agreed to join AC Milan, Di Marzio is reporting. The talks between the three sides have been positive on Tuesday and it seems that he will be moving to Italy, as yet another Man United player to do so in recent years. With Bailly currently at Africa Cup of Nations, it could be that we will not see him in Manchester once the competition ends. Milan have also made a habit of signing centre-backs in the Premier League, with their acquisition of Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori.

Spurs Interested In Lingard

It seems that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jesse Lingard. According to Football London, Spurs have made contact with Lingard’s representatives over a possible move to London. Lingard already left United on loan in the second part of last season, when he was in London playing for West Ham, but there are no more details about what kind of move Tottenham would be ready to pull off. The player wants to leave, Man United need to resolve his situation at last, although the Devils might be at unease with letting the player go to a rival for the top four finish.