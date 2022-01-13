Manchester United Transfer News: Lamptey Interest, Why Bailly Will Not Leave?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are being more and more mentioned in the transfer rumour mills, with the January transfer window now in full swing. Ralf Rangnick is still looking to find some solutions, as he has to see what to do about Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard, but now, more players are being mentioned as potentially leaving the club. There is still a lot of time until the end of month to do business, but we are yet to see how will the Red Devils react this month in the market. Here is what you need to know about the latest transfer stories surrounding Man United.

Man United Interested In Brighton’s Lamptey

Manchester United have been linked with Denis Zakaria, but now they are also being in the conversation for signing Tariq Lamptey. Brighton’s right-back is being looked at by Ralf Rangnick as someone who would be an upgrade on both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and, according to the Daily Mail, United have a strong interest in him. Another good point in Lamptey’s case is that he is equally adept at playing at right-back and as a wing-back when United play with three centre-backs.

The Mail are also reporting Man United would value Lamptey at 30 million pounds, while Brighton would be interested in selling him for closer to 40 million. Obviously, such a move is only realistic to happen in the summer transfer window, but United would then have another issue to solve. They already have the task of solving issues with unhappy midfielders and adding another right-back would mean the need for club to offload either Dalot or Wan-Bissaka. And that is what might make the matters tricky.

Will United Let Bailly Go?

It seems that the answer to that question is – no. After initial reports that AC Milan are interested in Eric Bailly and that even the two sides had an agreement, as the player is interested in leaving Old Trafford, it seems United will block the whole deal. According to the Sky Sports, Bailly is not expected to leave United on loan in this window. Man United are understood to be against loaning out players this month, but it remains to be seen what will be Milan’s answer. If they offer a good option or obligation to buy the player, then United might think about. However, Milan are only looking for a short-term solution for Simon Kjaer’s injury.

Amad Diallo Becoming Interesting To Clubs

Amad Diallo is another player being linked with a move out of Man United and the two clubs could not be more different. According to Sky Sport Germany, Borussia Dortmund are interested in him, but are reportedly in competition with Derby County, who want to get the Ivory Coast international on loan. However, Wayne Rooney’s recent comments suggest that it is unlikely that he will join Derby this month and therefore, the options would be reduced only to Dortmund. It remains unknown how interested Borussia really are and for what kind of deal, since United have just recently signed him from Atalanta and have not even used him that much…