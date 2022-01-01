Manchester United In 2022 – What Will We Be Happy With?

Embed from Getty Images

Happy New Year, Manchester United family! 2021 is now behind us and 2022 has just begun – the Red Devils will be hoping this one will bring many more successes than the previous one.

As we have wrapped up 2021, there were plenty of things happening in and around the club. It was another trophyless year, but one that brought a lot of turmoil and not only in managerial changes. It also brought it last spring, when the fans were protesting Man United officials’ idea of joining a breakaway European Super League, ultimately pushing the board against that idea and insisting on better transparency at the club and a bigger say for the fans in all of their decisions.

But now it is time for 2022. We hope this year will bring something very different, especially in terms of results. This past year has been the fourth consecutive one in which there were no trophies lifted, no silverware brought to Old Trafford. Ever since that Europa League triumph in 2017, that many have underestimated at the time, Man United have been without greater successes.

So what could we expect from 2022?

Another Managerial Change

The first thing we could expect is another year of managerial changes. The finish of 2021 brought the change in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure and Ralf Rangnick’s arrival, but the German is in the interim role until the end of the season. Unless something huge happens in terms of his results, Man United will be looking for another manager ahead of the new 2022-23 season and that might bring even more twists and turns around the team, as the third manager in seven or eight months could be leading the team.

One Real Chance At Winning Silverware

But before that managerial change occurs in the summer, as is expected, Manchester United will have their season to finish. And during it, there will be only one realistic chance for the Red Devils to lift a trophy. Obviously, that is the FA Cup. Man United are so far away from challenging for the title in the Premier League, it is even pointless talking much about it. In the Champions League, they will face Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, which will be a very tough opposition over two legs, despite Diego Simeone’s side’s problems this season. Hopefully, United will be able to get past them, but already in the quarterfinals, it could any of the strongest European teams coming their way… Realistically, only the FA Cup could end the drought at Old Trafford.

Hot Summer Transfer Window

And of course, there will be another summer transfer window that Man United will want to make the most of. It will be very interesting to see how that will look, since everything will rely on the fact who will be the manager at that point. Also, it should not be forgotten that Man United might lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer on 1 July, as with the start of the new year and his uncertainty over signing a new contract, foreign clubs are now able to directly negotiate with the player about signing him without asking for United’s permission. This could be a very interesting year indeed…