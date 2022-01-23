Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done it – West Ham United are brushed aside, as Marcus Rashford continues to score goals this week! A 1-0 win at Old Trafford was a really late one, as the England international scored the only goal of the day in the third minute of the stoppage time, following the assist from Edinson Cavani. It was not an easy match for the Red Devils, but Ralf Rangnick’s side has managed to find their way to a tough victory, meaning United are now back in the top four of the Premier League standings for the first time in a long time. Here is what we learned from United’s 11th Premier League win of the season.

Rashford Is Back In Style

Second game of the week, second goal for Marcus Rashfrod! We mentioned that his late goal against Brentford on Wednesday night could be important for a player who was badly in need of a confidence boost and it turned out to be exactly the case. Rashford scored the goal in the dying minutes of the match, which was his 93rd in the Man United shirt already. He seemed more on point throughout the 30 minutes he got to spend on the pitch when he replaced Anthony Elanga. Hopefully he will be able to further improve his performances and become one of the players United could build the team around. This has been one challenging season for him.

Ronaldo Keeps Struggling

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of those players dividies opinions and that will especially be the case now, after a run of poor performances. Sure, Ronaldo has missed two games against Villa due to hip injury, but his not-so-great performances have been clear for a while now. He scored just five goals in his last 15 Premier League matches and Ronaldo proved once again that he is not suited to playing as a lone striker. He does not possess the movements necessary to link up properly with those behind him, as Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes both had problems against West Ham to be more efficient around him. It can be true that a player is still a really good one, but that he does not fit what United are in need of now. The critics will become louder and louder…

Is Declan Rice The Solution For Man United?

Declan Rice is one of the players that has been perpetually mentioned in the conversation of becoming a Man United player at some point in the future and this match encapsulated very well why that might be something the Devils should go for. Rice was not at the highest level as he has been for the most part of the season, but everything he did in this match is something that United have been missing in defensive midfield. He was good at stopping Bruno Fernandes on a few occasions, he was there to make stunning long range passes which moved the Hammers up the pitch. Rice was a pretty good shield in front of West Ham’s defence and he still managed to offer more up front. Maybe now the Red Devils will be more eager to try and sign him in the summer.