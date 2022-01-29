Man United Transfer News: Where Will Van De Beek Go?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are still out of action following their Premier League break and while we are waiting for next Friday and the FA Cup fourth round match against Middlesbrough, let’s take another look at the finish of the transfer window. Man United are being often mentioned among clubs that could make some deals before the deadline comes by on Monday. It is no wonder that has been the case, considering there are several unhappy players at Old Trafford who would like to go out and join other teams, at least on loan to get more playing time.

Anthony Martial has already left, as he joined Sevilla on a six-month loan, but the indications are there could be more deals happening at Old Trafford. Here is what you need to know.

Donny Van De Beek Has More Options Now

It seems that Man United are going to lose Donny van de Beek until the end of the season, as the Dutch midfielder is ready to go out on loan, following 18 terrible months for him in Manchester. But it should be a very interesting fight until the last minute to see to which club could he actually go. Because for a talented midfielder, there are always clubs lining up. Crystal Palace were the one known Premier League club up to this point very interested in him and there are reports about others as well. Everton are now being mentioned, when it became clear Frank Lampard will be taking over. The Toffees are interested in signing him and that could be an interesting race between two Premier League clubs. But certain media are mentioning that Valencia are also eager to sign him, with Manchester Evening News reporting that now it will be up to the player to decide where he will go.

The reports are that Crystal Palace are looking for the Dutch connection to work in their favour. Their manager is Patrick Vieira, who has been a long time teammate of Dennis Bergkamp at Arsenal. That is important, because Van de Beek is dating Bergkamp’s daughter and through that channel, Palace are looking to get to the player and entice him to come to Selhurst Park.

Phil Jones Could Go To France

Interesting news have come out of L’Equipe and some other French media, where Bordeaux have been mentioned as interested in signing Phil Jones on loan. The French club wants to sign the centre-back on a six-month loan until the end of the season and reports from England are suggesting that Man United will be ready to let him go to Ligue 1 without a loan fee. That is actually something United rarely do, but apparently, everyone at the club realises that they do not want to hinder Jones’ complete recovery and getting to more playing action after his long-term injuries. Sporting director Admar Lopes believes that he personally did what was necessary to convince the player to come to Bordeaux and it seems that there are no problems for this deal to happen. With that being the case, it is good to see that Eric Bailly will be staying at Old Trafford and will not leave for AC Milan this month, as in such case, United would be losing two backup centre-backs until the end of the campaign.