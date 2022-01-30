Man United Transfer News: Van De Beek Chooses Everton, What About Henderson?

Embed from Getty Images

These past several days have been interesting in terms of Manchester United’s transfer business. The transfer market is approaching its end and with the final day of January almost there, the Red Devils will soon know how will they squad finally look for the latter stages of the season. Anthony Martial has left on loan to Sevilla as the Spaniards are hoping the Frenchman will be able to gel with the team quickly and help them in the short period he will spend at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Amad Diallo has also left, moving on loan to Rangers, where he managed to score on his debut in the Scottish Premiership, just minutes into the new role. Those could all be great news for the long term, but what could else happen at Old Trafford in these final days of the transfer window? Here is everything you need to know.

Van De Beek Chooses Everton

There has been so much talk about Donny van de Beek and not just recently. Ever since his arrival from Ajax in the late summer transfer window of 2020, the Dutch midfielder has been mentioned quite often, considering his spell in England has been horrific. Almost no playing time across the last 18 months has brought up a lot of questions about his time at Old Trafford and his future. With the Netherlands competing at the World Cup, he is also eager to get more playing time in order to make the final squad for Qatar in November.

And it seems he will be going on loan to Everton! There were rumours about Crystal Palace, as the London-based club were the frontrunners for this move to happen. Valencia were also briefly mentioned in the conversation, but numerous sources have reported that Van de Beek has decided to join Everton on loan over Crystal Palace. There, he will have the chance to work with Frank Lampard, as Everton have just decided to appoint him.

Everton will cover Van de Beek’s full £100,000-a-week wages and will also pay Man United in excess of £500,000-as a loan fee. With Lampard usually having his teams play in a 4-3-3 system, it seems Everton could be a good fit for Van de Beek. The Toffees reportedly wanted to outright buy the Dutchman, but Man United have refused such option.

Newcastle Interested In Henderson

This day also brought a new story regarding Man United and Newcastle. After recent reports about the Magpies wanting to loan Jesse Lingard, it seems they have also gone for Dean Henderson. Man United’s second-choice goalkeeper is a target for Newcastle, who would want to make a deal late in the market. Daily Mail reported initially that there is a strong chance of that move materialising, but it seems things have changed during the day. Their latest report suggests Newcastle are still interested in the player, but that his move is now looking unlikely. Daily Mail also report Newcastle and Man United held talks in the last 24 hours, but the closest conclusion right now is that Henderson will be staying at Old Trafford.