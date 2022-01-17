Man United Transfer News: Martial And Pereira Wanted, Devils Linked With More Players

Embed from Getty Images

There has been a lot of talk about Manchester United in the January transfer window so far and now the reports across various media keep piling up. The Red Devils are being mentioned both in terms of potential sales and signatures this month and in the summer transfer window and here is everything you need to know about the recent reports.

Juventus Looking At Martial

Anthony Martial has been often mentioned in the conversations about potential departure from Old Trafford. The France international was recently mentioned by Ralf Rangnick as someone who did not want to be part of the team against Aston Villa, although some reports since have suggested Martial did not actually reject such thing. Whatever might be the case, the Frenchman would be eager to leave Man United if a good offer arrived and according to Gianluca di Marzio, that offer could come from Juventus. Italian giants still see Martial as a ‘hot name’, according to the source, and they suggest player’s agents are on the line with Juventus. Whether this move will happen is a different thing, but it seems there are enough suitors for Martial this January.

Pereira Leaving Permanently?

Andreas Pereira is one of those players Man United fans may have forgotten about a little bit. He left the club on loan to Brazilian giants Flamengo, who now want to sign the midfielder permanently. According to ESPN, they have offered 6.7 million pounds for Pereira already, but that is not sufficient for Man United. The Red Devils are asking for more than 10 million pounds, which might be a stretch for Flamengo at this point. However, the two clubs could also find themselves midway and strike a deal after all. It is obviously the case that Pereira has no future at Old Trafford and United are just looking to get the best possible deal from selling him. It seems that the player himself would also like to join Flamengo on a permanent deal.

Man United Interested In Haidara

There was recently some talk about Amadou Haidara as the player Man United might be looking into signing, especially since Ralf Rangnick took over the club. One of the reasons for that, apart from his talents, is that Haidara plays for Rangnick’s former club RB Leipzig and he knows the player quite well. Now, Patrick Berger reports that Man United are interested in him and that talks are ongoing. Leipzig do not want to sell Haidara this month, while his release clause of 40 million euros would active in the summer transfer window. That is when United might snap up the midfielder who two years ago admitted Man United are his dream club he followed while growing up.

McGinn On The Shortlist?

Another midfielder mentioned in the conversation of being of interest to Man United is John McGinn. Aston Vila player is someone Man United are looking at as a potential dominant midfielder to join the club, according to The Telegraph. He is also mentioned as a player for whom Man United would have to pay 40 million pounds and the sources are reporting on his leadership qualities that appeal to Man United. However, his qualities on the pitch might not be enough to propel United forwards, as midfield is the one area where the club will have to be very careful in the next few transfer windows.