CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham

Manchester United are ready for West Ham and they will start the match with a similar team as they did against Brentford on Wednesday night. Ralf Rangnick has once again opted for a 4-2-3-1 as a better solution to his favourite 4-2-2-2, as Harry Maguire gets back in the starting lineup and with the armband. He will partner with Raphael Varane in front of David de Gea, while Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot are once again the two full-backs. Fred and Scott McTominay are the two defensive midfielders, while Anthony Elanga gets another start on the left wing. Bruno Fernandes will be in the number 10 role behind Cristiano Ronalod, while Mason Greenwood is on the right wing.