CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brentford

Ralf Rangnick has chosen – Manchester United will once again start the match in a 4-2-3-1 formation, not his favourite 4-2-2-2. Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the starting lineup after missing both matches against Aston Villa. Bruno Fernandes captains the team as Harry Maguire remains on the bench, while Fred and Scott McTominay patrol the midfield as the double pivot. Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are the centre-back partnership, with Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles on the flanks. Also, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga will be the two wingers.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic all remain on the bench and it will be interesting to see who will get the chance in the second half.