CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

This is the Manchester United team for the match against Aston Villa. After defeating them at Old Trafford in the FA Cup, here is the starting XI for the trip to Villa Park in the Premier League. There are certain changes, as Alex Telles comes in onthe left back, with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane forming the central defensive partnership.

Nemanja Matic starts instead of Scott McTominay in the double pivot with Fred, while a big suprise is seeing Anthony Elanga on the left wing. He will be on the opposite side of Mason Greenwood, as Edinson Cavani starts again up front. Cristiano Ronaldo is once more not in the starting eleven.