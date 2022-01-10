News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

January 10, 2022

Manchester United are starting their FA Cup campaign for 2021-22 season and against a difficult opening. Aston Villa are coming to Old Trafford in the third round match, with Ralf Rangnick switching back to 4-2-3-1 for the occasion. Victor Lindelof starts alongside Raphael Varane, while Diogo Dalot gets the nod at right-back. Luke Shaw is on the left side, with Marcus Rashford in front of him at left wing. McTominay and Fred form the midfield partnership, while Edinson Cavani spearheads the attack. Mason Greenwood’s place in the team as well as Bruno Fernandes’ means Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing, as he is notpart of the matchday squad either.

