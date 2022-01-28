What Awaits Manchester United In February 2022?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are currently on a short winter break, established a couple of years ago in order for teams to at least get some time off during a hectic campaign. That is why Man United have played their last match six days ago and will wait for another seven to pass in order for them to get back in action. In the previous few days, we wrote a lot about the potential transfer deals in and out of the club, several players being of interest to other clubs and so on. But this time we are going to have a short look into the future and check out what is Man United’s fixture list looking like for the month of February.

There will be a total of seven games in the span of just 23 days, with Man United getting a lot of action in the shortest month of the year. The Devils will play in three different competitions and therefore there will be a lot of interesting battles waiting to happen. Let’s check it all out.

FA Cup For Starters

First up will be Middlesbrough on the 4 February. The Friday night match will open this month of action for Man United after a couple of weeks of rest. It is the fourth round match of the FA Cup and the Championship side will be motivated coming to Old Trafford. They are currently sixth in the toughest second division in the world, as they are looking for reaching play-offs and hopefully returning to the Premier League. They have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions and they will want to try and make headlines with a huge scalp in Manchester.

Good Premier League Schedule

After that, Man United will have a run of four consecutive Premier League matches and it is a really favourable schedule. Man United have not faced any of the strongest sides in the league since early December and that will stay true through February. First up, they will travel to Burnley on 8 February, before hosting two teams in the next week. On 12 February, Southampton will be coming to town and then three days later, Brighton will be hoping of continuing surprising big teams in the league. On the 20th, Man United will travel to Leeds, where they will face probably the only team in the league against which they had no troubles at all this season, following the 5-1 win at Old Trafford on the opening day of the campaign.

First Champions League Match Of The Year

And then two more matches will remain. First up, Man United will travel to Madrid to face Atletico in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. This is by far the most important match this month for Man United and by far the strongest opposition. Three days later, Watford will be coming to Old Trafford with their new manager Roy Hodgson. Man United better take the best out of February, because March will see them face Man City, Tottenham, Atletico again and Liverpool…