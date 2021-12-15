Three Players Manchester United Should Look At Signing As Free Agents

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s match against Brentford has been postponed and will be played at some point in the future, while the Red Devils are waiting to see whether their match against Brighton on Saturday will go through as planned. The Seagulls are also having issues with COVID-19 outbreak and it remains to be seen what will be the decision from the Premier League.

But until that happens, we are fast approaching 2022, which means the start of January transfer window. But it does not mean only that – it also means the start of a six-month period during which clubs can negotiate with players whose contracts are set to expire on 30 June 2022. This means Man United could potentially start looking at players which they could sign on a free transfer, without having to pay a transfer fee to their current club.

Obviously, the most media attention in this regard has been about two French players, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba. But while one of them is not going to come to Old Trafford and the other is already there, let’s have a look at four interesting players Manchester United could try to sign on a pre-contract once 2022 arrives.

Franck Kessie

If there would be one perfect solution for Man United at this point, that would be the signing of Franck Kessie. AC Milan midfielder is a player any top club should try to sign. He will turn 25 on Sunday and he has already plenty of experience at the highest level. He is combative and strong midfielder, but also tactically aware and technically very good. Kessie is a true all-round player who is asking for a big pay rise at Milan, which is why he still did not sign a contract extension. Maybe Man United could unsettle Kessie even more. He is definitely someone who would improve Man United’s midfield.

Marcelo Brozovic

If Kessie would improve Man United’s midfield, Marcelo Brozovic would slot in with ease and be one of the more important players in the squad. The Croatian defensive midfielder is so good, people in Italy are surprised he still did not sign a new deal. While the 29-year-old wants to stay at Inter and it seems like he is getting closer to contract extension, it would not hurt anyone if United tried to look whether the player would be interested to leave Inter after seven years at the club.

Niklas Sule

It seems like Manchester United would like to improve their centre-back options, so why not try to do so with Niklas Sule? He is definitely someone Ralf Rangnick would like to have in this team, as the Bayern defender is someone he knows very well. Sule arrived at Bayern in 2017 from Hoffenheim and his time in Munich was not always perfect. But the 26-year-old would definitely be an upgrade on the likes of Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof and he could arrive without a hefty transfer fee. It just remains to be seen whether Bayern will actually try to keep him. In that case, Manchester United would not have a realistic chance to lure the German to Old Trafford. But keeping an eye on him would be a wise move.