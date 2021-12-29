Manchester United vs Burnley – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action on Thursday night in what will be their final match of the 2021. Ralf Rangnick’s side heavily disappointed everyone with their 1-1 draw agains Newcastle United on Monday night. It was a match in which the Red Devils barely managed to get the point against a team in relegation zone. But now another team from that part of the standings will be the opposition.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley are coming to Manchester in a must win match for Man United. Keeping up in the race for the fourth place in the league will not be easy if they do not start winning regularly. Here is everything you need to know ahead of United’s final match this year.

Team News

Man United will be without three players for this match, all for different reasons. Paul Pogba is still injured and having a thigh problem, while Victor Lindelof will be out due to testing positive for coronavirus. Bruno Fernandes will be the last player missing out, as he earned his fifth yellow card this season against Newcastle, earning himself a suspension. It will be interesting to see whether that will mean more playing time for Donny van de Beek, who could slot in well in attacking midfield of a 4-2-2-2 Rangnick has been choosing recently.

On the other hand, Burnley will be without Ashley Barnes and Connor roberts who are still unavailable. They are the only two players Sean Dyche will be without, as Maxwel Cornet recovering from injury.

Form Guide

Even before the match against Newcastle, it was tough to predict in what kind of form the Red Devils really are. They did not play for 16 days, ever since their 1-0 win against Norwich and seeing ahead what might happen was never going to be easy. That proved to be true, as United struggle at Newcastle, barely snatching a point, for which Rangnick also said is a point won, not two points lost. Now, against Burnley, a much better performance will be expected.

That is particularly the case, because United are facing another team in relegation zone. From their last two matches, they barely won four points against 19th and 20th teams in the league, scoring two goals in 180 minutes of football. Now, the trifecta will be completed against Burnley, as Clarets are waiting for their first league win in exactly two months. It was 30 October when they defeated Brentford and since they have lost just one match – the Clarets drew against Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham, losing only to Newcastle.

Predicted Outcome

The hosts will be the favourites again and they will be in need of a win, as was the case against Newcastle. But their poor performance will hopefully be tough to replicate against Burnley, which is why we predict Manchester United will win 2-1 against the Clarets. Cristiano Ronaldo has been quiet against Newcastle and Thursday might be the night when we see him on the scoresheet once again.