Man United Transfer News: Barcelona Want Cavani, Two More Players Could Leave

Manchester United are currently in a sort of a limbo, as their two consecutive Premier League matches have been postponed and there is still no idea about when those games will be played. Man United were first expected to play against Brentford away on Tuesday night, but did not due to COVID-19 outbreak in the first team squad. Then the game against Brighton at Old Trafford, scheduled for Saturday early afternoon, was also cancelled, as reports from media suggested Ralf Rangnick had only seven first-team players at disposal. Therefore, United will now have 16 days of no action between their last and next match.

In the meantime, there are some important transfer stories regarding Man United players. And those are mostly about the players possibly leaving Old Trafford in the upcoming January transfer window. Here are the latest news to know about.

Barcelona Want To Sign Cavani Immediately

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, improving their options at centre-forward position, which meant that Edinson Cavani’s playing time will suffer. The 34-year-old Uruguayan has not been playing as much and now Barcelona want to get the best out of that situation.

According to media reports in Argentina, from the reputable TyC Sports, Barcelona want to sign Cavani and offer him a contract until the summer of 2023. That deal would offer Cavani wages in the region of three to four million euros per season, including one million euros in each season that could be unlocked with his performances and club results. According to ESPN in Barcelona, the Spanihs giants have not yet made a concrete offer to Cavani, but they are aware of his desire to leave the club and what he would cost the Catalans. Manchester United are still not seeing his exit clearly, while the player himself is eager to play for Barcelona and in La Liga. Another important factor here is that Barca have lost Sergio Aguero from their squad, as the Argentine had to announce retirement from football due to health issues, thus leaving the space wide open for Barcelona to find themselves a new striker. Cavani would be a short-term fix for a club that has many problems, both on the pitch and off it.

Martial And Lingard Could Leave In January

Manchester United could continue the 2021-22 season without Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. That is, at least according to the Mirror, as Ralf Rangnick is reportedly understood to be happy to let the two plyaers leave the club during the January transfer window. Apparently, the German would not have anything against that happening provided Man United’s valuations are met. Both players want more playing time in 2022, as there will be a World Cup in November next year and they want to go with France and England to the final tournament.

The same source suggests Man United will want 30 million pounds for Martial, although it seems there will not be many clubs interested in the Frenchman at that price. Man United could loan Martial out in hope of letting him get playing time elsewhere. On the other hand, United’s decision last summer to keep Jesse Lingard did not bring anything good to the club or to the player, since he did not feature much and last summer was a great opportunity to actually sell him for a transfer fee, considering his really good time at West Ham in the first half of 2021.