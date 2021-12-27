CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle United

Manchester United are finally back in action and this is our first starting lineup after 16 days. Ralf Rangnick has opted once again for a 4-2-2-2 of sorts for the match against Newcastle. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane make the centre-back partnership, while Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles will be the two full-backs. Fred and Scott McTominay will feature in the usual double pivot in front of the back four, while Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are expected to be the two behind Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two strikers. Obviously, this lineup could switch easily between 4-2-3-1 and the 4-2-2-2 Rangnick prefers and it will be interesting to see how that will go through this match.