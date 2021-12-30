CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Burnley

Here is the final Manchester United starting XI of 2021! The Red Devils are ready to end the year on a good note, as Ralf Rangnick picks the starting lineup. Once again, he opts for a 4-2-2-2 formation, but this time with two classic strikers in Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. David de Gea is in goal, while Eric Bailly is starting alongside Harry Maguire, not Raphael Varane. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are full-backs, with Nemanja Matic slotting in in defensive midfield, together with Scott McTominay. The team is completed by Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood behind Ronaldo and Cavani.