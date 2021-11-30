Who Will Come To Manchester United After Rangnick?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing for a new era. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been gone for almost 10 days now and Michael Carrick is in the interim role until Ralf Rangnick arrives, gets his work permit and starts his inter managerial role. But what we know about the German right now is that he is set to stay in that role until June 2022. Some incredibly drastic success for Man United must occur in order for him to prolong that contract remain the manager of Manchester United.

While that would a great scenario for the Red Devils, no one is really expecting that. What we are expecting is for a full-time manager to arrive in June 2022… But who will that be? There are more conversations about that topic these days.

Pochettino Is The Main Candidate

The front runner for the Manchester United’s managerial role is Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach has done some really good work at Tottenham Hotspur several years ago and since has gone on to manage Paris Saint Germain. Things there have not been great for Pochettino. After a year at the club, his side managed to lose the Ligue 1 title to Lille, which was a huge shock, considering the team PSG have had at disposal. Since then, PSG signed Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and others, creating their Dream Team of sorts.

And yet, things have not gone much better. Sure, PSG are clearly in front of the Ligue 1 caravan, but in the Champions League there were some poor results and generally, performances of the team are from what everyone expected, especially considering the talent at Pochettino’s disposal. Former Spurs manager is clearly not so happy in Paris and it seems that the Qatari owners are not that happy with him either. It seems Pochettino will be expected to stay in the job at least until the end of the season, as PSG will not want to change managers midway through the campaign.

But the whole ongoing situation at Parc des Princes is the reason why many media outlets put Pochettino in pole position for Man United’s managerial role next summer. He would be more than happy to come back to England and manage a big club and also the signals from Old Trafford suggest Pochettino is highly valued, too. However, one odd name is being mentioned these days as well.

Mancini A Wild Card Candidate?

There were plenty of names mentioned around the possible taking over of Man United next summer, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane, who seems only interested in taking over PSG once Pochettino leaves. But now Roberto Mancini is being thrown into the conversation, as The Telegraph are reporting the Italian manager might be a wild card candidate for the Red Devils, if other options do not work out. But this would be a very controversial move. Former Manchester City manager was ‘responsible’ for one of the most brutal moments of Sir Alex Ferguson’s career, when City won the Premier League in the final minute of the season in 2012. That was ultimately what kept Ferguson going until 2013 and his farewell with the league title in his hands. Also, for Mancini to come to Old Trafford, not only would United have to sign former City manager, but also Italy would have to not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Italy will be in tough play-offs next March, as they could face Portugal in quest to reach the World Cup.