Manchester United vs Manchester City – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have not had an easy game this week in the Champions League, as they just managed to get a late draw against Atalanta. It ended 2-2 in Italy, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s late equaliser. That goal meant United are still in a good position to qualify from their group, but it should not mask the problems this team has. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has struggled in all four of their Champions League performances and we should not even talk too much about the problems this team has had in the Premier League. Now the ultimate test is upon this side, as they will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in another Manchester Derby. The champions of England are clear favourites ahead of this match, despite the fact that there are no rules in derby matches. However, Man United’s recent form has not been too encouraging.

Team News

Man United will have a couple of important players out of the picture for this match. First of them is Paul Pogba, who is still out of contention due to a three-match suspension he earned against Liverpool. This is the second match he is missing out, after Tottenham Hotspur, so the Devils will have to find other solutions. Also, Raphael Varane has been ruled out for a month, as he earned a hamstring injury against Atalanta. Those are two important omissions, but other than that, United should be good to go.

On the other hand, Manchester City will be without Ferran Torres for another few months. Aymeric Laporte earned a red card similarly to Pogba, against Crystal Palace, and will thus be out of contention, while Kyle Walker is still an unknown. Man City should not have any other problems with their personnel, so Guardiola will have a very strong team at his disposal.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s form has been far from ideal in recent weeks. While there have been wins over Atalanta and Spurs, the Devils still very well remember the 0-5 debacle against Liverpool, as well as the 2-2 draw against Atalanta. Also, 4-2 loss to Leicester is another reason why United cannot be too confident in themselves against City. Solskjaer could really do with some good result on Saturday.

Truth to be told, there have been some issues at Man City recently, as well. They lost in the League Cup against West Ham, after penalties, and then followed that with a shocking 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the league. Sure, there was a 4-1 beating of Club Brugge in the Champions League, but City will be very careful about not slipping up again.

Predicted Outcome

After everything, Man City are clear favourites for getting the three points at Old Trafford, but we predict an interesting 1-1 draw. Man United should never be underestimated especially when their backs are against the wall and Cristiano Ronaldo is in the mood. We have seen in the past that United can surprise objectively stronger sides. While that might not make a difference here, let’s see what Solskjaer’s team can do.