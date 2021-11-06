CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

It is time for the Manchester Derby! The Red Devils are hosting Manchester City and this is the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen. David de Gea starts in goal as usual, while the system is once again with three centre-backs. Maguire, Bailly and Lindelof feature in it, with Shaw and Wan-Bissaka as wing-backs. Fred and McTominay form the central midfield partnership, behind Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood start up top. This is another match in which United start in a 3-5-2 formation, without proper wingers on the pitch.