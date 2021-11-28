Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have gone to Stamford Bridge, the league leaders and European champions, but despite their many problems managed to snatch a point against Chelsea – 1-1. In a battling performance, the Red Devils did not shine, but they did manage to make Chelsea lose valuable points in their title push. Michael Carrick’s side might be able to become more confident, despite playing a match in which they were dominated by the opposition’s eagerness to get the three points.

In fact, Man United got the opening lead against the run of play, when Jadon Sancho made the most out of Jorginho’s mistake, but the Blues got their equaliser. It was Aaron Wan-Bissaka who conceded the penalty, for a foul on Thiago Silva and that led to Jorginho levelling the score to make amends. Here is what we learned from this match.

Man United Battle, But Suffer Throughout

This was a proper battling performance from Manchester United, who had to suffer throughout the 90 minutes in order to get anything out of it. In the end they managed to do so, but it was far from easy. Carrick’s decision to start with three central midfielders in Matic, Fred and McTominay led to United trying to be more solid through the middle and to protect the centre-back partnership of Lindelof and Bailly. That led to Chelsea dominating the ball possession and constantly keeping United in and around of their own penalty area. Ultimately, both sides had their chances to score the second, but it was Man United who throughout the game had their issues of keeping the ball once they took it from the hosts. It was not pretty, but it got the team a point.

Sancho Coming To Life With Solskjaer Gone

The game against Chelsea was only the second one for Manchester United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, but it was already the second match in which Jadon Sancho scored. The young English star had a rough start to his Man United career under the Norwegian, often being overlooked for the starting posiitons, but under Carrick that seems to be changing. Sure, Sancho’s goal was a gift from Jorginho, but his ability to pounce and finish properly was what was important as well. It seems that he is now settling into this Man United team and it was obvious the Red Devils were less dangerous when Sancho got substituted in the second half.

Carrick Changes To Produce More Pressing

This was far from what Ralf Rangnick might do with this Man United team in terms of organisation and high pressing, high intensity, but Carrick’s changes have given us at least a slight preview of the Red Devils trying to be more aggressive when without the ball. Interim manager’s decision to start with Rashford and Sancho as two centre-forwards and Bruno Fernandes in behind was made in order for United to press more than they used and that was probably why Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench. We will see just how much that will keep happening in the future and how will Rangnick try to get the most out of Ronaldo.