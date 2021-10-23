Manchester United vs Liverpool – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

It is time for the biggest clash of English football – the two most successful clubs in the country are meeting again. Manchester United are ready to host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon and battle it out at this interesting stage of the season. Things at Man United are already getting more interesting and far from a good way, while Liverpool have started strong their campaign and will want to get back to Merseyside with all three points.

Team News

Man United will have some important issues with their squad options. The main one is Raphael Varane, who will be out of contention for Sunday clash. Marcus Rashford and Fred are also doubts, since both of them had to come off early in the match against Atalanta. Also, Bruno Fernandes was reportedly limping in training following that Champions League match and it remains to be seen whether he will be fully fit for this match. Anthony Martial, however, should be in contention for the place in the team, as well as Amad Diallo.

As for Liverpool, they do not have so many things to worry about. Thiago Alcantara is expected to remain out of the team, as well as Harvey Elliott, but it looks that is all that Jurgen Klopp will have to take care of. Curtis Jones should be ready to feature, as well as Fabinho. Diogo Jota had injury problems playing for Portugal, but he is ready for this match, although he should not be expected to start ahead of Roberto Firmino.

Form Guide

Man United managed to get back to their winning ways, but only just. After trailing 2-0 at half-time at Old Trafford against Atalanta, Solskjaer’s team managed to pull themselves together and make a great comeback in the second half, ultimately earning a 3-2 victory. However, if we look at Man United’s league form, there have been no wins since 19 September. In the last three games they lost to Aston Villa and Leicester City and drew against Everton. Despite beating Atalanta, Man United will still have to make significant improvements if they are to beat their biggest rivals.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are doing quite well. They have not lost a single match this season and had four conseuctive wins in September, including one against AC Milan, before they surprisingly drew 3-3 against Brentford. Since then, they defeated Porto 5-1 in Portugal, Watford 5-0 at Vicarage Road and Atletico 3-2 in Madrid. And they drew 2-2 against champions Manchester City, showing just how eager they are to return the league trophy to Anfield. Earlier in the season, they also drew against European champions Chelsea and scored at least three goals in each of their next six matches. In fact their match against Chelsea is the only one this season in which they did not manage to score at least twice (it ended 1-1).

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything we have seen from these two teams this season, Liverpool are favourites. However, we predict a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, a thrilling encounter in which both sides will make their share of mistakes, but also their signs of brilliance. A draw could also be something for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be satisfied with, considering a loss would have made his place on Man United’s bench a shaky one.