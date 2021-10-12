Manchester United Players During October International Break, Part 2

Embed from Getty Images

Here is how Manchester United players fared on international duty in the past three days.

France Beat Spain To Win Nations League

This past week has been a great one for Man United’s trio of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, as they won another trophy with the national team. France won the second edition of the Nations League, beating Spain 2-1 in the big final. After getting a big turnaround against Belgium, they did it again against Spain, with Paul Pogba playing full 90 minutes. Raphael Varane had to leave the pitch after 43 minutes, following injury, while Anthony Martial did not feature this time. A great week for France and our players! As for Spain, David de Gea did not play this time either, with Unai Simon being ahead of him in the pecking order.

Brazil Draw Against Colombia

Fred played full 90 minutes for Brazil in their game against Colombia, but it was their first match in the World Cup qualifiers in which they did not win. Brazil drew away from home 0-0, getting their first draw after nine starting wins.

Cavani On The Losing Side Against Argentina

Argentina got themselves closer to the World Cup with a 3-0 beating of Uruguay. Lionel Messi was one of the goalscorers for the hosts, while Edinson Cavani had a similar game to his last one for the defeated side. The Uruguayan came on at half-time, but failed to have a more meaningful impact.

Bailly Plays 90 Minutes

In the first match Ivory Coast played against Malawi, Eric Bailly did not play. But in this second, at home, Bailly was on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes, as Ivory Coast won 2-1, putting themselves at the top spot of their group with two games to go. Bailly also earned a yellow card in this game.

Ronaldo Seals A Hat-Tricck

Well, that was easy for Cristiano Ronaldo! The Portuguese superstar scored a hat-trick against Luxembourg in a 5-0 win in Lisbon, as he continued pushing boundaries in the world football. Bruno Fernandes was also great, scoring a goal and getting an assist for Joao Palhinha’s goal. Ronaldo played 90 minutes, Bruno 80, while Diogo Dalot did not feature.

Lindelof Marshalls Sweden

Sweden got themselves in a great position with two games to go, as they are two points clear of Spain and just four points away from directly qualifying for the World Cup. That is possible thanks to their 2-0 win against Sweden, in which Victor Lindelof captained the team for full 90 minutes, playing a very calm game.

Scotland Have Trouble Against Faroe Islands

Scotland managed to get themselves on the brink of World Cup play-offs, as they are in second place in their group, with four points more than Israel and two games to go. However, it was not easy for Scott McTominay and the boys to get there – they won just 1-0 against Faroe Islands, thanks to a late Lyndon Dykes goal. McTominay played full 90 minutes and even earned a yellow card.

Shaw Plays In England’s Surprising Draw

And finally England – the European Championship finalists drew 1-1 against Hungary at Wembley, despite dominating throughout the entire 90 minutes. Luke Shaw played full 90 minutes in this match, while Jadon Sancho did not come off the bench. England had to chase the lead early on, but still had more than 50 minutes since equalising to try and get a win.