Manchester United News: Lingard Ready To Leave, Tuanzebe Not Returning

Manchester United are getting ready to returning to Premier League action this weekend, after a two-week break imposed by the international football. Now, it is time for club football to be in the centre of attention for the next month.

The Red Devils are set to face Leicester City on Saturday in their first match back, but before start paying closer attention to that game in the coming days, we are ready to look at some of the news around the club which could be very interesting to talk about. Here is what you need to know.

Lingard Ready To Leave Man United

Jesse Lingard has been our important subject few days ago, when we were looking at the reasons why he could stay and why he could leave the club very soon, while also looking at how the club would look at those two options. But it seems now that the talk about Lingard will only get louder, as we are approaching the end of 2021.

There have been some suggestions that Lingard might decide against signing new contract with Man United, as he could be eager to leave the club in the January transfer window, just six months before his contract runs out. Apparently, the reasoning for such move from Lingard would be that if he is not going to get more playing time at Man United, he would have to leave at the start of 2022 in order to rescue his chances of being part of the England squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lingard’s luck is that the tournament will not be held in summer, but rather November and December, which means him leaving Man United in January would give him more time to make Gareth Southgate pay attention to him and potentially call him up for the World Cup. Financially speaking, this would mean Man United could get some transfer fee for selling Lingard, instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer when his contract ends. Still, it remains to be seen how eager the club will be to potentially offer Lingard a new deal. We are in October now and the next two and a half months will give us some answers to what is the most realistic solution to this situation between the club and the player…

Tuanzebe Not To Return To Old Trafford

Manchester United have not been in luck recently with their centre-backs. Harry Maguire got injured last month and is still recuperating, while Raphael Varane also got injured during the international break, playing for France. That means United will be without their starting centre-backs at least for the match against Leicester. That made plenty of people think if Solskjaer would decide to recall Axel Tuanzebe from his loan at Aston Villa in order to improve options.

However, such move seems very unlikely. Man United still have Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof to fill in, as the two of them had some action during international break. Also, Bailly and Lindelof will not be expected to play in such partnership for too long, as Maguire could be back in action very soon. Bringing Tuanzebe back from his loan for a couple of matches where he would be a substitute would not be a wise move for him or for the club. Tuanzebe has made six appearances this season and he should be left at Villa Park to fight for important Premier League minutes.