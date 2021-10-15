Manchester United Embark On The Crucial Month In 2021

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been out of action for the past two weeks and this Saturday, we will see them play once again! After their surprising 1-1 draw against Everton a fortnight ago, the team went on a break, as many of Man United players joined their national sides for the World Cup qualifiers. But now they are back in the squad and will face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But what is especially important to mention here is not that the Red Devils are simply returning to action. It is also the fact that the upcoming month, from now until the November international break, will be one of the most important and crucial months this season. It is the month where we will see what this Man United squad is made of and how far can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bring this team.

Sure, it might still be October and there will definitely be plenty of football to be played afterwards, but the way this set of fixtures is set to happen shows us that some very big challenges are ahead.

Who Are Man United Playing This Month?

Manchester United will play six matches in the next month and six very tough opponents. They would have played another match, had there been a win over West Ham in the League Cup. But even without that competition to think about, Solskjaer’s team is up for some challenges.

The month starts against Leicester on Saturday and just four days later, Man United will face Atalanta in a very important Champions League clash – especially since the Devils have already lost to objectively the weakest team in the group, Young Boys. Atalanta will be visiting Old Trafford, as well as Liverpool four days later. Next Sunday will see United host their biggest rival in a match that could tell us a lot about this team.

Following Liverpool, United will not play in League Cup in midweek, but will visit Tottenham Hotspur on 30 October. That is always a tough game, despite the struggles Spurs might have. Three days later, Solskjaer’s team will go to Italy to face Atalanta yet again. These two matches against Serie A team could proper United to the top of the group, but also in a lot of trouble ahead of the final two games. And then if things have not been tough enough, Man United will host Manchester City in the big derby. Six matches without the chance to catch the breath…

Solskjaer’s Big Tests

Man United already have problems before these matches, as Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are injured, with Fred and Edinson Cavani returning late from South America, but Solskjaer’s team will have to get the best out of this situation. His time at Man United could be looked at very differently at start of November, depending on how they do in this coming month. There have already been too many unconvincing performances against obviously weaker sides. But if Solskjaer shows his team can evolve during this coming month, then his future at the club might be much more safer. This month could be crucial for him as well, even though later the manager would be expected to deliver some silverware…