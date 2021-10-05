Manchester United Await Horrible Schedule After International Break

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have had a tough month behind them. Between the September and October international break, we had the chance to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team struggling. They played seven matches and won just three, losing three in three different competitions in the process. After the 1-1 draw against Everton, the Red Devils are now again on a two-week break, as the international duty has kicked in. But when the team returns to action, it will be a month packed with tough opponents and huge challenges. In fact, in six matches Man United are set to play between 16 October and 6 November, there will not be a single slightly easier opponent. Let’s see what will Man United have to go through next month.

Leicester To Start Things Off

Manchester United will first play in Leicester, against Brendan Rodgers’ tough side, the team that defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal last season, ultimately ending another opportunity for the Devils to maybe win some silverware. They are always a tricky side to face and you can never know what to expect from Jamie Vardy.

Atalanta Prepare Devils For Liverpool

After Leicester, the boys will host Atalanta in the Champions League, but that week will be a really hectic one. Not only are Man United to face a tough Serie A side, the team that has gone through the group stages in both of their last two seasons – something United can not brag about – but after that big challenge, Liverpool will be coming to town as well. The big clash against the greatest rival will occur on 24 October, four days after the match against Atalanta. If that is not tough enough, just wait to see what comes next.

Spurs And Atalanta Again

After consecutive matches at Old Trafford, Man United will have to hit the road. Thanks to the League Cup loss against West Ham, after the Liverpool game, the team will have a midweek cleared from action, as they will be set to visit Tottenham Hotspur in London. Spurs have had a good start in August and then a very poor September, but they are still a team that will be organised and tough to break. Man United might enjoy playing them in London, as they also like when they get more space for their attacks. But just three days later, there will be another Atalanta clash, this time in Bergamo. The best goalscorers in the Serie A for the past two seasons have not started their campaign ideally, but they usually peak the closer they get to winter.

To Round Things Off – The Manchester Derby

Just when you thought this approaching month is going to be really tough, it will be rounded off with the Manchester Derby. United will host City at Old Trafford on 6 November, the last game before the teams go on the final international break of 2021. By then, United will be in a hectic run of tough matches and who knows in what shape and form will they be when this match comes around. But one thing is for sure – this October and early November could really tell us if there is serious future for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.