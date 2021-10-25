Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Four Things We Learned From A Humiliating Loss

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are shambles. If last weekend’s 4-2 loss to Leicester City made alarms go off, this weekend’s humiliation should be marked as loud as sirens. The Red Devils have lost 5-0 at Old Trafford to Liverpool, which is their biggest ever home loss to their biggest rival and also the first time since more than 60 years ago that they have conceded five and failed to score any goals in a home match.

The demolition of Man United started as soon as the players hit the turf, as Naby Keita scored the opener after just minutes. Before the quarter hour mark, it was 0-2 when Diogo Jota put one past David de Gea. But that was far from it in the first half. Mohamed Salah scored after 38 minutes and in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 0-4 before the break. The Egyptian then proceeded to a hat-trick five minutes into the second half to make it 0-5 for Jurgen Klopp’s machinery. Paul Pogba made things even worse when he came on at half time and needed just 15 minutes to get a straight red card. Fortunately, Liverpool did not seemed to interested in trying to score even more…

Solskjaer Has To Go, But He Is Not The Only Problem

If there was ever any doubts in recent weeks that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the man to take this team forward, then now no one in their right mind could say the Norwegian should stay in position. Sure, Solskjaer himself suggested that he should stay, since he brought this team so far that it would not be right for him to leave. Except, he brought this Man United team so far in the opposite direction of where he wanted them to be. His Man United were spineless, disoriented and proper chaos. Solskjaer is definitely the one that should leave his post, but not the only one. There are individuals higher up in the hierarchy that should also take responsibility, but talking strictly about this match, Solskjaer’s Man United looked like a bottom-half team at best.

Defending And Attitude Reach New Low

Manchester United had a horrific start to the match against a team that presses like crazy. Conceding twice after 13 minutes made United be scared of their own shadows. They were timid, they lacked any real organisation on the pitch and they continued going from one mistake to another. Harry Maguire looked as bad as he was against Leicester, Luke Shaw also ‘contributed’ with some poor positioning and the team overall lacked any character to at least save their pride in this match. Man United’s movements off the ball have never been really good this season and against a team like Liverpool, that was always going to be taken advantage of.

Salah Shows He Is The Best In The World

Manchester United can talk about having their stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba or Jadon Sancho – who wasn’t even part of this game – but Mohamed Salah’s performance eclipsed every single one of them put together. And not just in terms of this match, where he scored three goals. Mohamed Salah is currently probably the best player in the world. His work-rate off the ball alone is something that all players from Man United should be looking at, let alone his incredible moves once he gets on the ball. Salah does not feel like a superstar in this Liverpool team, because of the way he works for the team and has been doing so for years. It is something too many Man United attackers are lacking…