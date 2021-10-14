Leicester City vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting back in action! After two weeks of international break and our players featuring for national sides all over the world, it is time to return to club football and the Premier League. This weekend marks the return of our favourite competition and Manchester United will be visiting to Leicester on Saturday, where they will face Brendan Rodgers’ side.

This break came at a good time for United, since their matches in September did not bring the best out of them. Three losses in four matches were improved by the first Champions League win, but then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failed to beat Everton on their final game before the break. That is why this match against Leicester City will be especially important now. Here is everything you need to know before that game.

Team News

Leicester will not have too many problems with their starting XI, although some players will be missing. Injuries of Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana and James Justin will be something Rodgers will have to pay his attention to, but former Man United defender Jonny Evans is expected to start the match for the Foxes.

Man United, on the other hand, will be without the centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire and that could be a big problem for Solskjaer. Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof should replace them, while Amad Diallo is still injured. Marcus Rashford has returned to the squad, but this match might be one too soon for him to start. Fred and Edinson Cavani will not be available either, due to their commitments with the national teams.

Form Guide

Leicester City’s start to the campaign has been far from great. After managing to qualify for the Europa League last season, they have opened the new campaign with just eight points from seven games. That has put them in 13th place in the Premier League standings and it is not a surprise looking the way they performed. Leicester’s season started well with a 1-0 win over Wolves, but since, there has been a lot of issues. A 4-1 loss to West Ham has shown plenty of them, they also lost to Man City abd Brighton, while failing to beating Burnley and Crystal Palace. In the Europa League, they held Napoli to a draw which was a good result, but then they lost to Legia in Warsaw…

As for Man United, as we mentioned earlier, it has not been a great month for them between the two international breaks. There were just three wins in seven games – against Newcastle, West Ham and Villarreal, but they also lost to Young Boys, West Ham in the League Cup and Aston Villa (at home). The Red Devils are now in fourth place, but with as many points as Everton and Brighton, who are just behind them in the standings.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, it is very hard to predict this match. Manchester United should have enough about them to win 1-o at the King Power Stadium, mostly because of the struggles Leicester have been in this season. Solskjaer’s team will be weaker, but the Red Devils can be very dangerous when given space, which should happen this Saturday.