Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Manchester United have lost again! The Red Devils have gone to Leicester in hope of returning to the winning path, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side was well beaten on Saturday afternoon against the Foxes 4-2. It actually all started well when Mason Greenwood scored a lovely goal 19 minutes into the match, but that was as far as it went well for United.

Leicester equalised through Youri Tielemans after half hour, before Caglar Soyuncu started a crazy finish to the game after 78 minutes of play. The Turkish defender made it 2-1. Marcus Rashford equalised on his return to the team, but Jamie Vardy needed less than a minute to bring the lead back to the hosts. Ultimately, Patson Daka scored Leicester’s fourth in the stoppage time, to seal the three points for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Solskjaer Is Under Pressure

In recent days, we have been writing about the fact that this coming month could be crucial for Man United both in a positive and a negative sense, as tough games are coming one after another. And then Man United get such a terrible start to this cycle of games in Leicester that it is only expected for pressure to keep mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The manager oversaw United’s fourth defeat in the last seven games and his team was never close to winning this one. His decision to start with Matic and Pogba as central midfielders backfired as the middle of the park was under too much pressure. With Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Sancho and Ronaldo all in the starting XI, Leicester did not have many issues to create chance after chance against a team that was disjointed and clearly imbalanced. It remains to be seen how the club will view Solskjaer’s position – it seems he will be safe for a little while, but not too long. Man United must improve.

Rodgers Really Knows What To Do Against United

This was Leicester’s third consecutive win over Manchester United and Brendan Rodgers has proven he really knows what to do against Solskjaer’s side. Despite his Leicester not really shining at the start of the season, this Saturday they did. Rodgers decided to start a team in a sort of a 3-4-1-2 system, with James Maddison playing between the lines – in front of hard working Soumare and creative Tielemans, whilst still remaining behind Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. This proved to offer Leicester plenty of chances, as United’s central midfield positions of Matic-Pogba with Bruno ahead of them lost the midfield battle way too easily. David de Gea made seven saves in this match, yet he still conceded a handful of goals. That sums it all up…

Maguire Performs Terribly

Not many expected to see Harry Maguire start at the King Power Stadium, due to him recovering from injury. But the Man United captain started and – then proceded to have a horrid game. Maguire was rusty and slow, looked out of place at times and was even having his bad decisions impact all of Leicester’s four goals. Sometimes it was him not reacting to creating an offside trap, sometimes it was giving the ball away at the edge of his own box and sometimes, like with Daka’s stoppage time goal, he just looked as if he was on the pitch for the first time in his career. That might sound too harsh, but Maguire’s performance truly was tough to watch.