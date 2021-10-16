CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leicester City

This is the Manchester United team that will face Leicester City today. The Red Devils are ready for the match at the King Power Stadium and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to make some interesting changes. Harry Maguire is back in the team after his injury, somewhat unexpectedly, since many have thought that this game might be coming to soon for his recovery. He partners with Victor Lindelof, while in front of the back four will be the duo of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is in a deeper role, as Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood take up the spots on the wings. Bruno Fernandes starts behind Cristiano Ronaldo and it will be interesting to see whether Marcus Rashford will come on for the first time this season, as he is back on the bench following shoulder surgery.