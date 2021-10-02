News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

October 2, 2021 Nebojša Marković Man United, Match Previews, Premier League 0

Manchester United are ready for Everton, but with a few surprises in the starting lineup! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho on the bench, as Edinson Cavani will start up front, Anthony Martial will take the spot on the left wing and Mason Greenwood is our right winger against the Toffees. Everything else is as usual. Victor Lindelof is replacing the injured Hrary Maguire, Fred and Scott McTominay are the double pivot in a 4-2-3-1, while Bruno Fernandes captains the team from his favourite role behind the striker. Let’s see what this team can do today.

