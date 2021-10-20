CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Atalanta

This is the Manchester United team ready for some Champions League action! The Red Devils will face Atalanta in a very important match at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deicede to go in with all he has got. Victor Lindelof partners up with Harry Maguire instead of injured Raphael Varane, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to Champions League action. Fred and Scott McTominay form midfield partnership, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them. Mason Greenwood starts on the right wing, Marcus Rashford is left, while Cristiano Ronaldo is expectedly up front.