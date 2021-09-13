Young Boys vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in the Champions League! Aftera a turbulent last campaign, the Red Devils return to the strongest club competition in the world. Last season, Man United did not do their best, despite opening the campaign with consecutive wins over their main opponents. Yet, despite beating PSG and Leipzig, they ended being only ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir, moving to the Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team made it afterwards to the Europa League final, but lost after a penalty shoot-out to Villarreal.

This season, however, Man United are set to play against Young Boys, Atalanta and Villarreal in their group. It should be an easier group than last season, but nevertheless, it could be a tricky one. Man United start their campaign on Tuesday night against Young Boys in Switzerland and here is everything you need to know before that match.

Team News

David Wagner, former Huddersfield Town manager, will be without Fabian Lustenberger and their main star Jean-Pierre Nsame. It is Nsame who scored for fun during the entire last season, but the likes of Nico Maier, Esteban Petignat and Joel Monteiro will also have to miss the game on Tuesday.

Man United, on the other hand, will have a better situation than it was the case in some of those August Premier League matches. Marcus Rashford is still recovering, Alex Telles will not be able to feature, while Scott McTominay will probably sit this one out, in order to be ready to feature this coming weekend against West Ham. Edinson Cavani is still injured, which could mean Cristiano Ronaldo will be starting again.

Form Guide

Young Boys are a team in a very good form. While they are sitting in just fourth place in the Swiss championship, which they won last season once again, they are still one match behind and recently they drew 1-1 away at Basel, one of their biggest rivals in the league. Their only loss in the league happened more than a month ago and since, they managed to qualify for the Champions League group stage. They first defeated Slovan Bratislava from Slovakia, before beating CFR Cluj of Romania. Finally, they had two 3-2 wins over Hungary’s Ferencvaros, which was enough for them to reach the Champions League again. This past weekend, Zurich came to Bern and lost 4-0 to Young Boys. This all says plenty that Man United should not underestimate the opponent, as such underestimation of Istanbul Basaksehir last season is what cost the club reaching the round of 16.

Man United, on the other hand, have been in great form as well. They did not shine in two of their four Premier League games so far, but they have won 10 points out of possible 12 and are joint top with two other sides with the same goal-difference as them. A 4-1 win against Newcastle United came with the help of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace and knowing how motivated he gets in the Champions League, Young Boys should be very careful…

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything mentioned above, our prediction is Manchester United will win with a two-goal difference. Young Boys are good team, but without their main striker and with the Devils getting in better and better form should mean a relatively easy three points for them.