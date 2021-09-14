Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have started their Champions League campaign, but not in the way they expected. After crashing out of the group stages last season, this time the Red Devils started with a shocking loss in Switzerland, as Young Boys defeated them 2-1. Man United got the lead just 13 minutes in through Cristiano Ronaldo, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s straight red card some 20 minutes later changed it all for the visitors. Young Boys managed to score twice in the second half and in some fashion. Nicolas Ngamaleu equalised 20 minutes in the second half, while Jordan Siebatcheu scored the winning goal five minutes into the stoppage time, shocking Man United on their trip to Switzerland, where they won 3-0 the last time they visited some three years ago.

Here is what we learned from this match.

Man United Make It Tough For Themselves

Once again, Manchester United are set on making things tough for themselves in the Champions League. Last season, the Red Devils had went on an away trip to play against the weakest team in the group, they underestimated the rival and they lost 2-1. What was then against Istanbul Basaksehir, it was today against Young Boys. Sure, the champions of Switzerland were maybe a stronger team, but they were still without their best striker and United had a stronger team now than 12 months ago. Wan-Bissaka’s red card changed everything in this match, but also United failed to consolidate themselves and get the most out of a tough situation. Now, matches against Atalanta and Villarreal will have to be the ones where Man United go in to finally start winning points.

Solskjaer’s Poor Champions League Results Continue

This was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 11 match in the Champions League since becoming Man United manager and his results in this competition are appalling. With Solskjaer at the helm, United lost seven of those 11 games, winning just four of them. The only one that made real difference was the 3-1 win in Paris back in March 2019, two and a half years ago. Since, they made sure their 2-1 wins against PSG again and 5-0 at home to Leipzig had no worth, since the loss against Basaksehir blew their chances of progressing through.

Ronaldo Still The Boss In The Competition

He scored the most goals in the history of the Champions League and he is not going to stop now. Cristiano Ronaldo simply had to score on his second debut for Man United against Newcastle, but then, he also had to score in a Champions League match. Ronaldo barely had the chance to touch the ball before he managed to open the scoring, as he lost his man at the far post, before putting the ball into the net. Cristiano continues showing how vital he will be for Man United this season, despite the fact the team managed to lose this game.

Sancho Far From Settling In Yet

And finally, we need to mention Jadon Sancho. This was another poor game for the new Man United signing, the long awaited winger. Sancho’s first few matches for the club have not been a success and that was not the case against Young Boys either. Sancho was on the right flank, he did not get much of the ball and when he did, he was unsure what to do with it. He is still far from the player that terrorised everyone while playing for Borussia Dortmund.