West Ham United vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United have shockingly lost in Switzerland, but there is always a new game behind the corner which could make things better. After an unexpected result against Young Boys in the opening match of the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is back in action in the Premier League, where a win against West Ham will be necessary if the Red Devils want to remain amongst the very top teams in the league. The situation ahead of this weekend is clear – Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United all have 10 points from the first four rounds and a win at the London Stadium would make United at least remain in this group of leading teams. It is still early into the campaign, but continuing a good start could only make this team more confident. Here is what you need to know ahead of the trip to London.

Team News

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio this weekend, their key attacker, as he was sent off against Southampton last weekend. His tally of four goals nad three assists in just four games shows how valuable he has been for West Ham. Apart from that, the Hammers do not have any other problems. All of David Moyes’ remainder of the team is ready for this game and will want to continue their fine form.

As for Man United, things are different. Marcus Rashford is still absent, even though the winger has returned to training with the team. Edinson Cavani is still unavailable for this game, which means Solskjaer will not have to think too much about who will start at centre-forward. Also, Amad Diallo is still injured and will not be in contention. Who is expected to be in contention is Scott McTominay, after his groin surgery. The Scot could very well start the match.

Form Guide

David Moyes’ side has started the season very well. After the opening 4-2 win in Newcastle, they went on to beat Leicester City 4-1 at home. That impressive start was then somewhat slowed down with a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the London derby, while a 0-0 loss at Southampton made them one of the Premier League sides to go into this weekend still undefeated. In fact, West Ham have not lost a single match this season – which could not be said of Man United – since they won 2-0 in Zagreb against Dinamo, in the opening match of the Europa League group stage. Such a good start of the campaign will definitely give confidence to the Hammers ahead of our meeting.

Man United, on the other hand, have been doing well in the Premier League, but this week produced a shock no one saw coming. After beating Wolverhampton and Newcastle in the league, they lost 2-1 to Young Boys in Switzerland, complicating their Champions League group campaign right from the start, before even playing Villarreal and Atalanta.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, Man United will be badly in need of a win and with more space given when playing away from home, the Red Devils should win this one against a strong West Ham side. Possibly a 1-0 win would be just fine.