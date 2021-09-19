West Ham 1-2 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have continued with their winning form in the Premier League. After a shocking 2-1 loss to Young Boys in Switzerland this midweek, the Red DeVils have gone to London Stadium and defeated West Ham United 2-1. It was a very interesting game in which the hosts opened the scoring.

It all started when Said Benrahma gave the lead to West Ham 30 minutes into the game, but just five minutes later, it was Cristiano Ronaldo again who was exactly where he was supposed to be – scoring the equaliser after Lukasz Fabianski’s deflection on Portuguese’s first of the two shots. Jesse Lingard proved to be the hero for Man United against the team where he had spent six months on loan, following a late stunner to make it 2-1.

Here is what we learned from this match.

Ronaldo Scores When No One Expects

It was not an interesting half hour for Cristiano Ronaldo today. The opening 30 minutes of the match, he had no influence on the game, almost no balls coming his way and the Portuguese did not like that very much. But then, out of nowhere, Ronaldo ends up in the right spot at the right time to score the equaliser. That is Cristiano Ronaldo – you can never lose him from your sight. In fact, Ronaldo was at some points during the match trying to drop deeper in order to get more on the ball, but he was a pure poacher when the cross came from the left flank 35 minutes into the game.

Ronaldo can go through longer periods of the game without having much influence, but you can bet he will find his occasions when he will score or be very close to scoring. That is a great and effective asset for Man United.

Lingard And Matic Prove Their Worth

It was interesting to see Man United win thanks to two substitutes. Sure, there was also the De Gea penalty save, but more on that later. This was all about Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard. The Serbian midfielder was called up in the 88th minute to come on instead of Fred and he needed a total of 60 seconds to do more than the Brazilian has in attacking areas of the pitch for a while. He picked a perfect pass, which cut through two of West Ham’s lines of players, ultimately getting past opposition players.

The ball came right to Jesse Lingard, who made the most of it to score with a beautiful shot. It was also interesting to see West Ham defenders give Lingard so much time and space to get himself in the perfect position, especially after spending the first half of 2021 with Lingard in training, while he was with the Hammers on loan. This goal could have a big impact on both Nemanja and Jesse.

De Gea Finally Saves A Penalty

When Martin Atkinson gave away the penalty to West Ham, following the deflected cross off of Luke Shaw’s arm, not many probably thought this way, but in the end, it somehow had to be this way – no one could remember the last time David de Gea managed to save a penalty and no one could remember when Mark Noble failed to convert one the last time, either. And then, Noble’s shot was saved by De Gea. Football is a funny game and De Gea finally got his chance to be the hero for once when facing a penalty.