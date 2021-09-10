Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting back in action! After a two-week break, the Premier League is returning and Man United will host Newcastle at Old Trafford, in a match which should see Cristiano Ronaldo making his second debut for the Red Devils. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

Well, there are some important news for Man United’s team – a certain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature, after 12 years away from the club. After returning to the club, Ronaldo will play his first match for the team he used to play for between 2003 and 2009. Apart from that, Solskjaer will have other good news to hear. Jadon Sancho has recovered from the problem he had to miss England internationals for, while Scott McTominay is back training following groin surgery. The Scotland international will not feature, but it is good to see him recovering well. Marcos Rashford is still not available for selection, while Dean Henderson and Alex Telles are both back training and thus Solskjaer will not have problems selecting the team.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will have many more issues. Callum Wilson has a thigh problem and is set to miss the game, while there are plenty of others on the sidelines. Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, Elliott Anderson and Jonjo Shelvey will all be unavailable for this game, through injuries. This will make Steve Bruce’s problems even bigger, considering the opposition his team is set to face.

Form Guide

Manchester United had a decent start to the campaign prior to the international break. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won seven points in the first three games, although in two of those three games they did not really exude the greatest confidence. It all started with a 5-1 win against Leeds at home, before having consecutive trips to Southampton and Wolverhampton. At St Mary’s, a 1-1 draw was not an ideal result, while the Wolves proved to be a tough opponent as well. Man United won just barely with a goal from Mason Greenwood, getting lucky to not concede the goal in the process. Now, against Newcastle the team should have a great opportunity to continue winning in front of Man United fans.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is still waiting for their first win this season. They have played a total of four matches, losing two, drawing once and getting knocked out of League Cup on penalties to Burnley. The Clarets won the shootout after a 0-0 draw. Before that, the Magpies had lost 4-2 at home to West Ham United, before a trip to Villa Park brought them a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa. The only point of their Premier League campaign came against Southampton, with the 2-2 score at St James’ Park. Thus, it is obvious why Man United will be big favourites for this one.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything we had the chance to see this season and the fact Man United will have Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, this should be a comfortable win for the Red Devils. We will go for a 3-0 win for Manchester United.